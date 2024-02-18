News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China urges US to lift sanctions on Chinese firms
World News
2024-02-18 | 01:49
High views
Share
Share
4
min
China urges US to lift sanctions on Chinese firms
Washington should lift sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals, and that attempts to decouple from China would only hurt the United States, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The United States should lift the sanctions and not harm China's legitimate development rights, Wang told Blinken on Friday on the sidelines of a Munich security conference, according to a statement from China's foreign ministry.
Despite denials from the firms, Washington has imposed sanctions on various Chinese companies that it accuses of working with China's military. US sanctions have also been imposed on individuals and entities over alleged human rights abuses in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.
Sino-US relations have improved in recent months as both sides re-established communication channels after ties between the two global superpowers sank to their lowest levels in decades.
But many points of friction remain.
The Biden administration has banned the sale of certain technologies to Chinese companies, citing national security risks. China has accused Washington of "weaponizing" economic and trade issues.
"Making 'de-risking' into 'de-China,' and building 'small yards and high walls' and seeking 'decoupling from China'" will only backfire on the US itself, Wang told Blinken.
The exchanges between the two men were "frank, substantial and constructive," the ministry said in the statement released on Saturday.
Both sides exchanged views on regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the Korean Peninsula, the statement said, without giving further details.
It added the Korean Peninsula envoys of both sides would "stay in touch."
Wang also reiterated that the United States should abide by the one-China principle if it truly wanted stability in the Taiwan Strait.
"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China's territory, and that is the real status quo in the Taiwan issue," Wang said.
China regards Taiwan as part of its territory. But Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.
US President Joe Biden has said the United States does not support Taiwan's independence. The United States does, however, maintain unofficial relations with the democratically governed island and remains its most important backer and arms supplier.
China and the US have made some progress in bilateral relations since President Xi Jinping held talks with Biden in November, reaching agreements covering fentanyl, military communications, and artificial intelligence on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
China and the US held their first joint meeting of a working group on fentanyl precursor chemicals in Beijing in late January, and China's financial officials hosted US Treasury officials earlier this month.
Blinken and Wang discussed exchanges "at all levels" between the two countries in the next stage and agreed to maintain dialogue in all areas, according to the Chinese foreign ministry statement.
Reuters
World News
China
United States
Sanctions
Antony Blinken
Wang Yi
Washington
Next
Earthquake of magnitude 5 shakes Mexico's resort town of Acapulco
Ukraine troops withdraw from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-07
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales
World News
2024-01-07
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales
0
World News
2023-12-20
Nicaragua upgrades ties with China amid Western sanctions
World News
2023-12-20
Nicaragua upgrades ties with China amid Western sanctions
0
World News
2023-12-12
Washington imposes new sanctions targeting Russian ‘war machine’
World News
2023-12-12
Washington imposes new sanctions targeting Russian ‘war machine’
0
World News
2023-12-09
Washington and its allies will 'defend' stability in the Taiwan Strait: United States
World News
2023-12-09
Washington and its allies will 'defend' stability in the Taiwan Strait: United States
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:20
Chinese FM says Canada is not 'an adversary'
World News
03:20
Chinese FM says Canada is not 'an adversary'
0
World News
02:39
Earthquake of magnitude 5 shakes Mexico's resort town of Acapulco
World News
02:39
Earthquake of magnitude 5 shakes Mexico's resort town of Acapulco
0
World News
01:25
Ukraine troops withdraw from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'
World News
01:25
Ukraine troops withdraw from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'
0
World News
09:43
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
World News
09:43
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-17
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
Lebanon News
2024-02-17
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
0
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation
2
Lebanon Economy
10:58
LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
Lebanon Economy
10:58
LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
3
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
4
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
8
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More