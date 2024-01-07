Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes

2024-01-07 | 11:42
Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes

Hezbollah targeted the Israeli military base at Meron, responsible for all Israeli aerial operations in the north.

The message was clear – a warning to prevent further attacks on the southern suburb, halt assassinations in Lebanon, and showcase Hezbollah's precise and sensitive target bank capable of delivering robust strikes against Israel.

The Meron base, untouched since October 8 and classically targeted in the 2006 July War, became a security and military objective for the initial response to the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri in the southern suburb.

The 62-missile strike on this critical and sensitive base prompted the Israeli forces to intensify their aerial and artillery fire, making Saturday one of the fiercest days on the southern front since October 8.

The southern front, targeted extensively from east to west, witnessed over 30 attacks, including locations like Aainata and Qlaileh, along with Khiam, which faced a phosphorous strike for the second time in days. Kaouthariyet El Saiyad, though not the deepest point targeted in this conflict, bears a similar distance to Toul in Nabatieh.

The deeper regions include Houmin al-Tahta and Zahrani.

Despite the gradual increase in operations since October 8, even with the Meron incident and the assassination of al-Arouri in Hezbollah's stronghold, the southern front has yet to reach a point of full-scale conflict. It remains controlled, adhering to a non-war rhythm, despite Israeli threats and intensified gunfire over the past few days.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Calculated

Attacks

Details

Hezbollah

Israel

Strikes

