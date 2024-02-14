Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14 | 11:16
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar
3min
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
The Israeli military released a video purportedly showing Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, along with his wife and children, in a dimly lit image where faces are not visible.

According to an Israeli military spokesperson, the footage was captured on October 10 in Khan Yunis, three days after the start of the war.

Following this, the Israeli army released another video allegedly showing one of its members inside a tunnel where Sinwar was reportedly living, claiming he fled, leaving behind substantial sums of money.

These videos have raised several questions, including the authenticity of the identity of the individuals shown and how Israel obtained the footage.

Who would believe that the mastermind of an operation the size of the Al-Aqsa Flood and everyone around him neglected to erase all evidence from the places he travels, leaving behind all this money?

Some advanced programs allow surveillance camera videos to be restored after being erased.

However, a security man like Sinwar, who has been chased without results until now, a system with all its intelligence and technological capabilities, is undoubtedly aware of this matter.

Without answers to these questions, it is legitimate not to believe the Israeli story and to raise several doubts.

With this video, the Israelis promoted the comfortable life that Sinwar lives while the people of Gaza are dying.

Some Hebrew media adopted the theory and marketed it in an attempt to increase the resentment around Sinwar.

Notably, the occupation authorities had previously allocated money to anyone who provided information about his whereabouts.

Moreover, the Israeli army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said, "I want to clarify – a video like this or any other is not what's important. What's important is the intelligence we are uncovering. What's important is that it will enable us to reach Hamas' senior operatives and the hostages, and we are determined to get to them."

This video opens the way for a second type of skepticism.

Israel, whose security image was shattered by its intelligence failure, seeks by any means to revive its glories.

All of these possibilities remain on the table until evidence appears to prove or deny the Israeli allegations.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Questions

Skepticism

Israeli

Army

Video

Hamas

Leader

Yayha Sinwar

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
Understanding Israeli Strategies: Insights into Cairo Negotiations
