Mexican President commends reaching 'significant agreements' with the US on immigration
World News
2023-12-28 | 01:55
Mexican President commends reaching 'significant agreements' with the US on immigration
Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Wednesday achieving "important agreements" regarding immigration and other issues following high-level talks with US officials.
López Obrador praised the results of his discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City, aiming to "directly address issues of economic cooperation, security, and immigration."
He wrote on the X platform, "Important agreements have been reached for the benefit of our people," without providing further details.
He added, "Now, more than ever, good neighborly policy is a necessity."
Blinken and Mayorkas' visit to Mexico after Christmas drew attention to the US President Joe Biden's commitment to finding solutions to combat the increasing migration.
Republicans in Congress are pressuring the White House to take a tougher stance on immigration as a condition for passing legislation to support Ukraine, a priority for the Biden administration.
In recent weeks, the US Border Patrol reported the daily crossing of nearly 10,000 migrants. The period between October 2022 and September 2023 saw a record high, with US border patrols recording 2.4 million encounters with migrants, including at official entry points along the southern border.
AFP
World News
Mexico
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Immigration
US
Officials
Antony Blinken
Alejandro Mayorkas
