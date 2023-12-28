Mexican President commends reaching 'significant agreements' with the US on immigration

World News
2023-12-28 | 01:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexican President commends reaching &#39;significant agreements&#39; with the US on immigration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mexican President commends reaching 'significant agreements' with the US on immigration

Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Wednesday achieving "important agreements" regarding immigration and other issues following high-level talks with US officials. 

López Obrador praised the results of his discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City, aiming to "directly address issues of economic cooperation, security, and immigration." 

He wrote on the X platform, "Important agreements have been reached for the benefit of our people," without providing further details. 

He added, "Now, more than ever, good neighborly policy is a necessity." 

Blinken and Mayorkas' visit to Mexico after Christmas drew attention to the US President Joe Biden's commitment to finding solutions to combat the increasing migration. 

Republicans in Congress are pressuring the White House to take a tougher stance on immigration as a condition for passing legislation to support Ukraine, a priority for the Biden administration. 

In recent weeks, the US Border Patrol reported the daily crossing of nearly 10,000 migrants. The period between October 2022 and September 2023 saw a record high, with US border patrols recording 2.4 million encounters with migrants, including at official entry points along the southern border. 

AFP   
 

World News

Mexico

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Immigration

US

Officials

Antony Blinken

Alejandro Mayorkas

LBCI Next
North Korea's leader orders army to accelerate war preparations
Turkey urges US to keep promises on F-16 sale
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-21

US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Israeli military officials: High civilian toll in Gaza is cost of crushing Hamas

LBCI
World News
2023-12-18

US source: US intelligence director meets Israel and Qatar officials today

LBCI
World News
2023-12-18

US officials: Ship attacked in the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:26

US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis

LBCI
World News
09:43

Germany consults with European partners on security mission in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
06:11

Ukraine says cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured

LBCI
World News
05:40

Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Challenges in Implementing Taxation on Profits: Scrutinizing Lebanon's Budget Amid Financial Controversies

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

Cristiano Ronaldo, goodwill ambassador of Saudi football on tour in Japan

LBCI
World News
2023-12-21

US Gulf of Mexico oil auction is largest since 2015

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More