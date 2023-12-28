News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul
World News
2023-12-28 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul
The Israeli embassy in South Korea has withdrawn a video from its social media pages, depicting masked assailants attacking civilians in Seoul as a reference to the recent Hamas attack in southern Israel.
The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs deemed the video "inappropriate."
In a statement received by AFP on Thursday, Seoul expressed that "the killing and abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas is unjustifiable, but the Israeli embassy's production and distribution of a video comparing it to the security situation in another country is inappropriate."
The statement continued, "We conveyed our position to the Israeli embassy in South Korea, and they have taken measures to withdraw the mentioned video."
The now-unavailable video on the Israeli embassy's pages portrayed the kidnapping of a South Korean woman by armed attackers, separating her from her daughter on Christmas Day, according to a clip broadcasted by the local network "YTN."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israeli
Embassy
South Korea
Controversial
Video
Hamas
Attack
Seoul
Next
Ukraine says cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured
Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages
Middle East News
2023-12-18
Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
0
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Al Jazeera: Iran helped Hamas before the attack and is still helping it through intelligence and incitement: Israeli army spokesman
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Al Jazeera: Iran helped Hamas before the attack and is still helping it through intelligence and incitement: Israeli army spokesman
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:26
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis
World News
11:26
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis
0
World News
09:43
Germany consults with European partners on security mission in the Red Sea
World News
09:43
Germany consults with European partners on security mission in the Red Sea
0
World News
06:11
Ukraine says cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured
World News
06:11
Ukraine says cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured
0
World News
05:33
Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso
World News
05:33
Russia reopens its embassy in Burkina Faso
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-27
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
Lebanon News
2023-12-27
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
3
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
4
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
5
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
6
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
7
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More