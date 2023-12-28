Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul

The Israeli embassy in South Korea has withdrawn a video from its social media pages, depicting masked assailants attacking civilians in Seoul as a reference to the recent Hamas attack in southern Israel.



The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs deemed the video "inappropriate."



In a statement received by AFP on Thursday, Seoul expressed that "the killing and abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas is unjustifiable, but the Israeli embassy's production and distribution of a video comparing it to the security situation in another country is inappropriate."



The statement continued, "We conveyed our position to the Israeli embassy in South Korea, and they have taken measures to withdraw the mentioned video."



The now-unavailable video on the Israeli embassy's pages portrayed the kidnapping of a South Korean woman by armed attackers, separating her from her daughter on Christmas Day, according to a clip broadcasted by the local network "YTN."





AFP