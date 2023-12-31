Britain: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday that, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, he clarified that Iran is a partner in the responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.



In a post on the X social media platform, he stated, "I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks given their long-standing support to the Houthis," adding that the attacks "threaten innocent lives and the global economy."



Reuters