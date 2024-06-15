UK Princess of Wales appears at first public event since cancer diagnosis

2024-06-15 | 05:58
UK Princess of Wales appears at first public event since cancer diagnosis
0min
UK Princess of Wales appears at first public event since cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Saturday, made a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in London.

Kate, 42, who revealed in March she was receiving chemotherapy treatment, rode in a carriage alongside her three children at the annual celebration for King Charles III's official birthday, in her first public appearance since December.

AFP

