Fire breaks out on board an aircraft at Haneda Airport in Japan

A fire broke out in a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday after it collided with a coast guard aircraft. The company stated that all passengers and crew, totaling 379 individuals, were safely evacuated.



However, five of the six Coast Guard crew members are still missing.

Footage aired by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) showed flames engulfing the plane as it slid on the runway despite the intense efforts of rescue teams to control the fire.



All 367 passengers and the 12-member crew of the plane were safely evacuated.



The coast guard mentioned that the collision involved one of its planes heading to Niigata Airport on the west coast of Japan to transport aid to those affected by a powerful earthquake in the early days of the new year, which resulted in at least 48 casualties.



A spokesperson for Japan Airlines stated that the aircraft took off from Shin-Chitose Airport on Hokkaido Island in the northern part of the country.



An official from Haneda Airport announced that all runways were closed after the incident.