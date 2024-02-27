Mark Zuckerberg meets Japanese PM in Tokyo to discuss AI

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg discussed artificial intelligence issues with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday during the Facebook founder's trip through Asia.



"We had a good, productive conversation about AI and the future of technology," Zuckerberg said in brief comments to reporters at the prime minister's residence in Tokyo. He left without taking questions.



The meeting followed reports that Zuckerberg would visit South Korea at the end of this month to discuss AI with Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee and possibly meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Meta, the operator of Facebook, confirmed last week that Zuckerberg was planning to visit South Korea.



Japan's government and corporate sector are racing to catch up in AI development. In the past year, Kishida has met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss AI regulation and infrastructure.



