Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo
World News
2024-01-02 | 07:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo
Five people were killed aboard a plane belonging to the Japan Coast Guard after a collision with an aircraft belonging to Japan Airlines at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday, according to Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito.
He told reporters, "Regarding the Coast Guard plane, we were informed that the pilot survived, and the deaths of five people were confirmed."
Reuters
World News
Collision
Planes
Haneda Airport
Tokyo
Japan
