Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
World News
2024-01-02 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned "Russian terrorism" on Tuesday after Moscow launched new missile strikes on his country, resulting in the death of at least four people.
The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to Western allies for providing Kyiv with air defense systems, stating, "It is clear that this helps every day and every night in saving the lives of hundreds whom Russian terrorism would have killed if not for the Patriot and other defense systems."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
Moscow
Missile
Strikes
