Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine

2024-01-02 | 06:03
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned "Russian terrorism" on Tuesday after Moscow launched new missile strikes on his country, resulting in the death of at least four people. 

The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to Western allies for providing Kyiv with air defense systems, stating, "It is clear that this helps every day and every night in saving the lives of hundreds whom Russian terrorism would have killed if not for the Patriot and other defense systems." 

AFP   
 

