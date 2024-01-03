Putin condemns blasts in Iran as 'shocking in brutality'

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned on Wednesday the "shocking in their brutality" explosions that occurred in southern Iran on Wednesday, causing the death of more than a hundred people during the commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a US strike.



In a letter to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, Putin wrote that "assassinating peaceful individuals visiting a cemetery is shocking in its brutality," adding, "We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms," according to the Kremlin.



AFP