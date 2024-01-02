News
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces state that they are open to an immediate ceasefire
World News
2024-01-02 | 09:46
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces state that they are open to an immediate ceasefire
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said in a statement it signed with the Taqadum civilian coalition that it was open to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire through negotiations with the Sudanese army.
The army was also invited to sign the same declaration, RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said, adding the document could lay the basis for peace negotiations to end a more than nine-month war.
Reuters
World News
Sudan
Rapid Support Forces
Taqadum
Ceasefire
Negotiations
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo
