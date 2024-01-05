South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them

A military official stated that North Korea fired more than 200 artillery shells into the sea on Friday near the maritime border with South Korea.



Meanwhile, orders were issued for the residents of two islands in South Korea to evacuate due to an "unknown" situation.



The Ministry of Defense did not confirm whether the order was issued as a result of North Korean artillery shelling or as a response to South Korean maneuvers.



However, a text message sent to residents and confirmed by an official on one of the islands indicated that South Korean forces would begin "naval firing" from 3:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Friday.



An official on Yeonpyeong Island, located directly south of the Northern Limit Line, representing the disputed maritime border, mentioned that the evacuation order was issued at the request of the Seoul army.



The army stated in a press conference that North Korea's firing of shells did not cause any civilian or military losses in the south.



A spokesperson for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, "This is a provocative act that escalates tension and threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula."



The official mentioned that the South Korean army informed the village that it fired into the sea due to a "situation" near the border. However, it is not clear whether it was a training exercise or had another cause.



An official in one of the villages also stated that authorities requested that residents of Baengnyeong Island, located west of Yeonpyeong and near the maritime border, evacuate the island.



