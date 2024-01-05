South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them

World News
2024-01-05 | 01:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them

A military official stated that North Korea fired more than 200 artillery shells into the sea on Friday near the maritime border with South Korea.

Meanwhile, orders were issued for the residents of two islands in South Korea to evacuate due to an "unknown" situation.

The Ministry of Defense did not confirm whether the order was issued as a result of North Korean artillery shelling or as a response to South Korean maneuvers.

However, a text message sent to residents and confirmed by an official on one of the islands indicated that South Korean forces would begin "naval firing" from 3:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Friday.

An official on Yeonpyeong Island, located directly south of the Northern Limit Line, representing the disputed maritime border, mentioned that the evacuation order was issued at the request of the Seoul army.

The army stated in a press conference that North Korea's firing of shells did not cause any civilian or military losses in the south.

A spokesperson for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, "This is a provocative act that escalates tension and threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula."

The official mentioned that the South Korean army informed the village that it fired into the sea due to a "situation" near the border. However, it is not clear whether it was a training exercise or had another cause.

An official in one of the villages also stated that authorities requested that residents of Baengnyeong Island, located west of Yeonpyeong and near the maritime border, evacuate the island.

Reuters
 

World News

South Korea

North Korea

Evacuation

Island

Shells

Baengnyeong

Yeonpyeong

LBCI Next
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-29

South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground

LBCI
World News
2023-12-30

US approves sale of artillery shells to Israel, bypassing Congressional review

LBCI
World News
2023-12-28

Israeli embassy in South Korea removes controversial video depicting Hamas attack in Seoul

LBCI
World News
2023-12-28

North Korea's leader orders army to accelerate war preparations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:27

Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-18

MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan to LBCI: It is better to extend the Army Commander's term

LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More