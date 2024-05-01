British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas

A British police officer has been charged under anti-terrorism laws for sharing a picture supporting the banned Hamas movement in the country, the police announced Wednesday.



Mohammed Adil, 26, a member of the West Yorkshire Police in northern England, has been suspended from duty.



He faces two charges under anti-terrorism laws, according to a statement from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).



The investigation focused on WhatsApp messages shared, as clarified by the office.



Mohammed Adil is being prosecuted for sharing "an image in support of a proscribed organisation, specifically Hamas." It is suspected that these violations occurred in October and November 2023, following unprecedented Hamas attacks inside Israeli territories on October 7.



The police officer is appearing before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday.



Hamas is listed as a proscribed terrorist organization in the United Kingdom.



