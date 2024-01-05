Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag

2024-01-05 | 01:27
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag

The Asian News International (ANI) reported on Friday, citing military officials that an Indian Navy warship is heading towards a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag with a crew of 15 Indians on board.

The agency stated that the ship, Lila Norfolk, was hijacked near the coast of Somalia, and the Indian Navy received information about it on Thursday evening. It added that the Navy has contacted the ship's crew."

Reuters
 

World News

India

Navy

Warship

Liberia

Lila Norfolk

Somalia

South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
LBCI Previous

