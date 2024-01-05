News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
World News
2024-01-05 | 01:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
The Asian News International (ANI) reported on Friday, citing military officials that an Indian Navy warship is heading towards a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag with a crew of 15 Indians on board.
The agency stated that the ship, Lila Norfolk, was hijacked near the coast of Somalia, and the Indian Navy received information about it on Thursday evening. It added that the Navy has contacted the ship's crew."
Reuters
World News
India
Navy
Warship
Liberia
Lila Norfolk
Somalia
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:46
Liberia-flagged vessel reportedly boarded by armed individuals off Somalia: Ambrey
Middle East News
09:46
Liberia-flagged vessel reportedly boarded by armed individuals off Somalia: Ambrey
0
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Iranian warship enters the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Iranian warship enters the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-26
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Cooperating with India regarding explosion near our embassy in New Delhi
World News
2023-12-26
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Cooperating with India regarding explosion near our embassy in New Delhi
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-26
Navy Forces rescue mission: 54 lives saved from sinking boat
Lebanon News
2023-12-26
Navy Forces rescue mission: 54 lives saved from sinking boat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:12
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
World News
01:12
South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-18
MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan to LBCI: It is better to extend the Army Commander's term
Lebanon News
2023-11-18
MP Hadi Abu al-Hassan to LBCI: It is better to extend the Army Commander's term
0
Middle East News
02:44
Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza
Middle East News
02:44
Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza
0
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
3
Lebanon News
07:18
Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh
Lebanon News
07:18
Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
5
Lebanon News
05:24
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen
Lebanon News
05:24
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen
6
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
8
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More