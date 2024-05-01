Georgia arrests 63 people during protest in Tbilisi

The Georgian Interior Ministry quoted Deputy Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze as saying that authorities arrested 63 people during a protest against the "foreign agent bill" in Tbilisi, with six police officers injured.



Security forces used water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades to disperse demonstrators outside the parliament late on Tuesday, in a sharp escalation of a security crackdown after lawmakers discussed the "Foreign Agents Law," which the opposition and Western countries view as authoritarian and inspired by Russia.



Reuters