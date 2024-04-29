Greek rescuers find ten more migrants after 25 rescued off Samos island

2024-04-29
Greek rescuers found ten migrants on a rocky area of the island of Samos overnight after recovering the body of one migrant and rescuing 25 whose boat had sunk, the coastguard said on Monday.

A search and rescue operation was underway, while authorities have launched an investigation into the case, the coastguard said in a statement.

In a separate incident, the coastguard found a speedboat carrying migrants sailing off the island of Chios on Saturday. Greek authorities found 20 migrants, including two children, who had landed on Chios.

Samos and Chios lie in the east of the Aegean Sea, near the Turkish coast.

Greece has been a favored gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia since 2015 when nearly a million people landed on its islands, mainly through Turkey.

Reuters

