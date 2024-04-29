North Korean delegation discusses trade during Iran visit

A North Korean delegation attended an Iranian expo in Tehran last week and discussed bilateral trade with Iranian government officials and the private sector, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.



North Korea and Iran have long been suspected of cooperating on ballistic missile programs, possibly exchanging technical expertise and components that went into their manufacture.



Kanaani denied such claims, saying that some media outlets had sought to make "biased speculations by publishing untrue and baseless news."



It was reported last week that a North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade was making a rare visit to Iran.



Reuters