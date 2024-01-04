The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

In the aftermath of the October 1973 Arab-Israeli War, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), led by Yasser Arafat, adopted a political program in 1974.



This program included acceptance of establishing a Palestinian authority on any liberated Palestinian territory, abandoning the idea of "liberating Palestine" from the sea to the river and refraining from recognizing Israel, as stated in the 1968 Palestinian National Charter.



In the same year, at the Rabat Summit, Arab countries recognized the PLO as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.



International recognition followed, and Yasser Arafat was welcomed for the first time at the United Nations, stating, "It is an important occasion to revisit the Palestinian cause."



In 1987, the major Palestinian uprising, known as the First Intifada, marked a significant turning point in the conflict with the occupation.



In the early 1990s, after the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait and the PLO's support for Iraq, the organization faced financial and political sanctions, losing some Arab solidarity. These changes and global and regional shifts affected the Palestinian cause and the PLO.



In 1991, Washington initiated the Middle East peace process and organized the Madrid Peace Conference. As a result of this conference, Oslo, the capital of Norway, hosted 14 rounds of secret negotiations between Israel and the PLO, leading to the Oslo Accords.



On September 13, 1993, late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat shook hands with the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, signaling the signing of the Oslo Accord.



Named after the city hosting the secret talks, the Oslo Accord, brokered by the United States, remains controversial, sparking debates among supporters and critics. It aimed to "end decades of confrontation and conflict, recognizing each other's legitimate and political rights."



The accord outlined the structure and formation of the Palestinian Authority, establishing a transitional Palestinian self-governing authority.



In 1994, Arafat and former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and his Foreign Minister Shimon Peres were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.



So, what remains of Oslo today?