Turkey to join South Africa's appeal against Israel at the ICC

2024-05-01
Turkey to join South Africa&#39;s appeal against Israel at the ICC
Turkey to join South Africa's appeal against Israel at the ICC

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey has decided to join South Africa's appeal against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Reuters

