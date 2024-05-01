News
Turkey to join South Africa's appeal against Israel at the ICC
World News
2024-05-01 | 09:00
Turkey to join South Africa's appeal against Israel at the ICC
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey has decided to join South Africa's appeal against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
Reuters
World News
Turkey
ICC
South Africa
Israel
Appeal
Latest News
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
World News
10:47
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
World News
10:47
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
World News
10:25
Attack on Polish synagogue with flammable material
World News
10:25
Attack on Polish synagogue with flammable material
World News
07:23
Georgia arrests 63 people during protest in Tbilisi
World News
07:23
Georgia arrests 63 people during protest in Tbilisi
World News
04:38
Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests
World News
04:38
Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests
Middle East News
2024-04-25
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
2024-04-25
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports
World News
10:47
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
World News
10:47
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
Lebanon News
05:13
Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers
Lebanon News
05:13
Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13
Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13
Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
07:33
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
Lebanon News
07:33
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
French Foreign Minister: Work continues to reach truce in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
French Foreign Minister: Work continues to reach truce in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51
Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51
Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36
Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36
Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement
