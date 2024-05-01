Attack on Polish synagogue with flammable material

World News
2024-05-01 | 10:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Attack on Polish synagogue with flammable material
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Attack on Polish synagogue with flammable material

An unknown assailant hurled a bottle containing a flammable substance at a synagogue in Warsaw early on Wednesday, police said, prompting condemnation from Polish political leaders.

Poland's chief rabbi Michael Schudrich told Reuters that nobody was hurt in the incident, which took place around 1 am (2300 GMT on Tuesday). 

Police said they had not yet established a motive for the attack.

Attacks against Jews and Jewish targets have risen worldwide since war erupted in Gaza last October following an attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants and Israel's subsequent military offensive.

"We were informed overnight about an incident involving a bottle containing a flammable liquid being thrown onto synagogue grounds," a police spokesperson said.

Schudrich said the incident had left marks on the building, adding further details would be made available during a meeting with local, national, and church officials later on Wednesday.

Images on social media showed what appeared to be burn marks on an outer wall of the synagogue building, next to a window.

Israel's ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, said the synagogue was the only one in Warsaw to have survived World War Two and the Holocaust.

"Outrageous antisemitic attacks such as this cannot be tolerated today. The perpetrators must be found and punished," Livne wrote on X.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called the attack "shameful". "There is no place for anti-Semitism in Poland! There is no place for hatred in Poland!" he said on X.

Reuters

World News

Poland

Attack

Synagogue

Jews

LBCI Next
New York City police enter Columbia University as protests continue
Georgian police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse opposition protest: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-07

Russia reports neutralizing ISIS cell plotting attack on Moscow synagogue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:55

Blinken confirms proposing 'better ways' to Israel to avoid attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:16

Supporters of Israel attack pro-Palestinian camp in Los Angeles, 300 Gaza protesters arrested in New York

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07

Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:58

The Pentagon says: More than 50% of Gaza pier constructed

LBCI
World News
14:42

Police, protesters clash in France during May Day protests

LBCI
World News
14:36

‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House

LBCI
World News
14:12

The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18

US-Israel Agreement: Rafah Invasion Planned, Limited Response to Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-23

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'

LBCI
World News
14:02

Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:27

War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13

Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
14:02

Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

French Foreign Minister: Work continues to reach truce in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51

Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More