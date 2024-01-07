The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Yuko Kamikawa will visit Ukraine on Sunday to reaffirm Tokyo's continued support for Kyiv.In a statement, the ministry said, "During the visit, Minister Kamikawa will once again confirm to the Ukrainian side that Japan's steadfast policy of standing by Ukraine and supporting it has not changed even in the face of the current dangerous international situation."Kamikawa is scheduled to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.The ministry also stated that Kamikawa will directly convey to Kyiv that Japan will strongly reaffirm its commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine within the framework of partnership in both the public and private sectors by hosting the Japan-Ukraine Conference on February 19.The ministry added, "During the visit, Minister Kamikawa will consult with partners on the Ukrainian side on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries."It also highlighted that Kamikawa will convey Japan's determination to support the international system based on the "rule of law," which stipulates that unilateral changes in the current situation by force, such as the Russian aggression against Ukraine, are unacceptable.Reuters