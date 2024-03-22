Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine

2024-03-22
Russia warns Japan of &#39;serious consequences&#39; if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine
Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine

Russia's newly appointed ambassador to Japan has warned Tokyo of severe consequences and retaliatory steps if Patriot missile systems manufactured under US license in Japan end up in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

RIA cited the new envoy, Nikolai Nozdrev, as saying that Moscow would be watching closely to see where Japanese arms exports ended after Tokyo softened its export rules at the end of last year.

In particular, he said, Russia would be watching to see if and when any Patriot missile complexes and missiles made in Japan under US license are exported to the United States and then to Ukraine.

"Accordingly, we will be observing to make sure that the Patriots delivered do not end up in Ukraine, because if that happens, there will be the most severe consequences for bilateral (Russia-Japan) relations, including our retaliatory steps," RIA cited him as saying.

Reuters

World News

United States

Japan

Patriot Missiles

Ukraine

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea
LBCI Previous

