China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel

World News
2024-01-07 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China&#39;s COSCO halts shipping to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel

Chinese shipping firm COSCO has suspended shipping to Israel, Israeli financial news website Globes reported on Sunday.

The report, which did not include details behind the decision, came as shipping lanes in the Red Sea have been disrupted by attacks carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

COSCO offices in Israel declined comment. Israeli port officials said they were checking the report.

 
Reuters

World News

Middle East News

China

COSCO

Shipping

Israel

LBCI Next
Japan's foreign minister pledges continued support for Ukraine
Japan's Foreign Minister visits Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

China calls for sustained humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call

LBCI
World News
2023-10-19

China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
2023-10-14

China calls on US to play ‘responsible role’ in war between Israel, Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
World News
09:47

Japan's foreign minister pledges continued support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:31

Japan's Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:12

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More