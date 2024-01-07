North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation

World News
2024-01-07 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea&#39;s Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong vows immediate strike if any provocation

North Korea's official Central News Agency reported on Sunday that Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said that her country's army would unleash "a hail of fire" immediately in the event of any provocation.

These comments come after South Korea stated that North Korea fired over 60 artillery shells on Saturday near their disputed maritime borders, following a similar launch of more than 200 shells in the area the previous day.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that North Korea fired again on Sunday.

Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the Central News Agency, "Let me make it clear once again that our army has already opened the trigger."

She added, "Our army will immediately unleash a hail of fire in the case of any minor provocation."

Despite South Korea firing exercises at sea on Friday in response to the artillery shells, Yonhap News Agency stated that there is no plan to do so after yesterday's events.

The combat drills held on Friday led to warnings for residents of the South Korean border islands to seek shelter despite no reports of shells crossing the maritime border.

Kim denied in the statement the firing of shells on Saturday, stating that North Korea had detonated explosives as a deception.

South Korea's military rejected Kim's statements, describing them as low-level psychological warfare, and urged North Korea to cease military activities that heighten tension near the borders.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Kim Yo Jong

Strike

Provocation

South Korea

Kim Jong Un

LBCI Next
Japan's Foreign Minister visits Ukraine
China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-05

South Korea evacuates two islands after North Korea fires shells near them

LBCI
World News
2023-10-29

South Korean army supports North Korean ship ran aground

LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:31

China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel

LBCI
World News
05:31

Japan's Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:40

China sanctions five US companies on Taiwan arm sales

LBCI
World News
02:41

Putin vows to support soldiers who 'defend' Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-23

Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

Washington to examine next steps after French announcement of withdrawal from Niger

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More