Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
World News
2024-01-09 | 09:32
Blinken affirms to Netanyahu the 'importance' of avoiding harm to civilians in Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in Tel Aviv the "importance" for the Israeli state to avoid causing harm to more Palestinian civilians in the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The spokesperson for the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated that Blinken "reiterated our support for Israel's right to prevent the recurrence of terrorist attacks that occurred on October 7th and emphasized the importance of avoiding further harm to civilians and protecting civilian infrastructure in Gaza."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Antony Blinken
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
United States
Gaza
Civilians
War
