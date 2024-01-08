News
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
World News
2024-01-08 | 14:48
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday evening in an attempt to prevent the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip from expanding to the region, especially Lebanon.
On Monday, a prominent military leader of Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a security source.
Prior to Blinken's arrival in Israel, President Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that he is working "quietly" to urge Israel to reduce its military presence in the Gaza Strip, following protests that called for a ceasefire in Gaza during an election rally.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Blinken
US
Israel
Lebanon
Gaza
Palestine
War
