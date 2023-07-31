Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

In the southern part of Sidon, a rocket shell fell in the area of Hasba, causing only material damage due to the ongoing clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp for the second consecutive day.



The clashes have disrupted Sidon's work centers, institutions, schools, and universities.



Residents are concerned about moving around in the neighborhoods and neighboring streets due to falling shrapnel and stray bullets, resulting in one citizen being injured in Al-Qayaa area.



Additionally, there is a notable movement of displacement outside the camp.