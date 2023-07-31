Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

Lebanon News
2023-07-31 | 05:13
High views
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
0min
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

In the southern part of Sidon, a rocket shell fell in the area of Hasba, causing only material damage due to the ongoing clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp for the second consecutive day.

The clashes have disrupted Sidon's work centers, institutions, schools, and universities.

Residents are concerned about moving around in the neighborhoods and neighboring streets due to falling shrapnel and stray bullets, resulting in one citizen being injured in Al-Qayaa area.

Additionally, there is a notable movement of displacement outside the camp.

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Riad Salameh's 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
