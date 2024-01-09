News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's central coast, no tsunami warning
World News
2024-01-09 | 05:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's central coast, no tsunami warning
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the central coast of Japan on Tuesday without any warning of possible tsunami waves, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The earthquake occurred off the coasts facing the Sea of Japan, including the region that was hit by a devastating earthquake on the first day of the current year, resulting in widespread destruction and over 200 casualties.
AFP
World News
Japan
Earthquake
Tsunami
Japan Meteorological Agency
Next
Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-01
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
World News
2024-01-01
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning
0
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
World News
2024-01-08
Japan earthquake toll rises to 161 dead and 103 missing
0
World News
2024-01-06
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing
World News
2024-01-06
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing
0
World News
2023-12-02
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
World News
2023-12-02
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:39
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war
World News
07:39
Germany: Reformed Palestinian Authority must play big role after war
0
World News
07:01
More than 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather
World News
07:01
More than 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather
0
World News
06:39
Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM
World News
06:39
Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM
0
World News
14:48
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
World News
14:48
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
0
Middle East News
2023-10-12
US will organize flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-12
US will organize flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?
0
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
3
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
7
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More