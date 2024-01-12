French Defense Minister announces strategic boost with order for 42 Rafales

On Friday, the French Defense Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, revealed advancements in the country's air force following a decisive move to procure 42 Rafale fighter jets.



Minister Lecornu expressed enthusiasm, describing the decision as excellent news for France's sovereignty, security, and armed forces.



He said on X: "This is excellent news for our sovereignty, security, and armies, which will benefit from additional Rafales with modernized operational capabilities."