Showcasing the Lebanese heritage, Miss Lebanon 2022, Yasmina Zaytoun stepped on the Miss World stage wearing the national costume the international Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran created, embodying tradition and elegance.Representing Lebanon and the Middle East, Miss Lebanon 2022 spread "a message of peace through the purity of white, while honoring my homeland with olive tree branches. Drawing inspiration from the historic Lebanese Tantour," she said in an Instagram caption.Sharing her journey in India during her participation in the 71st edition of the Miss World competition, Miss Lebanon said in a video clip: "I'm proudly representing the country that gave the world the alphabet, the most resilient country, Lebanon!"