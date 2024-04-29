Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France on May 6th and 7th to discuss the war in Ukraine with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the French presidency announced on Monday.



The French president's office said in a statement, "The visit marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the president's visit to Beijing and Canton in April 2023."



The visit marks the beginning of President Xi's first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFP