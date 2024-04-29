News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
World News
2024-04-29 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France on May 6th and 7th to discuss the war in Ukraine with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the French presidency announced on Monday.
The French president's office said in a statement, "The visit marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the president's visit to Beijing and Canton in April 2023."
The visit marks the beginning of President Xi's first European tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.
AFP
World News
China
France
Visit
Diplomatic Relations
Next
Floods kill at least 20 in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area
Roadside explosion kills six workers on outskirts of Somali capital
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-25
Putin intends to visit China in May
World News
2024-04-25
Putin intends to visit China in May
0
World News
2024-04-25
Antony Blinken urges fair treatment of American companies during China visit
World News
2024-04-25
Antony Blinken urges fair treatment of American companies during China visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Speaker Berri welcomes PM Mikati: Insights from France visit and discussions on regional developments
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Speaker Berri welcomes PM Mikati: Insights from France visit and discussions on regional developments
0
World News
2024-04-24
Blinken arrives in Shanghai on second visit to China in less than a year
World News
2024-04-24
Blinken arrives in Shanghai on second visit to China in less than a year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:10
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
Middle East News
07:10
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
0
World News
06:41
Pedro Sanchez stays on as Spain's prime minister after considering quitting
World News
06:41
Pedro Sanchez stays on as Spain's prime minister after considering quitting
0
World News
06:38
Russian army announces its control of new Ukrainian village near Avdiivka
World News
06:38
Russian army announces its control of new Ukrainian village near Avdiivka
0
World News
05:53
Ukraine and UAE conclude talks on bilateral trade deal
World News
05:53
Ukraine and UAE conclude talks on bilateral trade deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
0
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
2
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
4
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
8
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More