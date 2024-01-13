Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that Ukraine came under an intense Russian missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, adding that Moscow launched some of its hypersonic missiles.



Air defenses shot down Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, according to local officials from those areas.



However, no details have been provided on whether any targets were hit, and officials disclosed much less information about the attack than usual.



During the attack, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russia had launched Kinzhal missiles, possibly the most advanced traditional Russian missile that can travel at speeds multiple times faster than the speed of sound.



The police in the northern Chernihiv region posted a picture of a large crater caused by a downed missile.



The police wrote, "As a result of the fall of the anti-aircraft missile fragments, several private houses and non-residential buildings were damaged, and one building collapsed," adding that it also resulted in the death of a dog but did not harm any person.



