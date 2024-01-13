Blinken calls on China to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

World News
2024-01-13 | 02:13
Blinken calls on China to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed various issues, including the situation in Taiwan, with a senior Chinese official in Washington on Friday, on the eve of the country's presidential elections. The United States seeks to dissuade Beijing from acting against the self-governing island, which China claims.

After returning to Washington from his recent tour in the Middle East and participation in the Davos Economic Forum, Blinken met with Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said in a statement after the meeting that "Secretary of State Blinken reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea."

The statement added that "both sides had constructive discussions on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues" and "recognized the importance of continuing to keep communication channels open between the United States and the People's Republic of China."

The spokesperson noted that officials discussed the situation in Ukraine, the North Korean file, and the Middle East. Blinken emphasized "the importance of preserving the rights and freedoms of navigation in the Red Sea and defending them while avoiding further escalation" after the US-British strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Chinese side did not mention Taiwan in its statement after the talks. Instead, it stated that both sides agreed to "continue enhancing dialogue and cooperation." The Chinese official's office mentioned that "Liu clarified China's position on related issues and emphasized that both sides should work towards enhancing stable, healthy, and sustainable development of US-China relations."

The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent state but considers the People's Republic of China the sole legitimate representative of China. However, the United States provides significant military assistance to the island and rejects any forceful alteration of its "current status."

AFP

World News

US

Secretary Of State

Antony Blinken

China

Taiwan

Strait

Beijing

