US Navy seizes Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthi forces in Yemen
World News
2024-01-16 | 06:37
High views
3
min
US Navy seizes Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthi forces in Yemen
According to a press release by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday, in an operation on January 11, 2024, the CENTCOM intercepted and seized a dhow engaged in the illicit transportation of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen.
The operation, conducted during a flag verification, occurred at night near the coast of Somalia in the international waters of the Arabian Sea.
The US Navy SEALs, operating from USS Lewis B Puller (ESB 3) and supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), executed a complex boarding, successfully seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components.
Among the confiscated items were propulsion, guidance, and warheads intended for Houthi medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs), anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), and associated air defense components.
Initial analysis revealed that the Houthis previously utilized these weapons in their campaign, targeting international merchant ships transiting the Red Sea.
This marks a significant development as the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons (ACW) to the Houthis since the initiation of their attacks on merchant ships in November 2023, according to the CENTRCOM.
Additionally, it represents the first interception of advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile components by the US Navy since November 2019. "The supply, sale, or transfer of weapons to the Houthis is a direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law."
Two US Navy SEALs, previously reported as lost at sea, were directly involved in this operation. General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander, stated, "We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates."
In the interest of safety, the intercepted dhow was deemed unsafe and subsequently sunk by US Navy forces. The fate of the 14 dhow crewmembers is currently determined by international law.
General Michael Erik Kurilla emphasized, "It is clear that Iran continues the shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law."
"We will continue to work with regional and international partners to expose and interdict these efforts and ultimately to reestablish freedom of navigation," he continued.
