Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

Lebanon News
2024-06-17 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

Caretaker Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad, explained that the operation of the Zouk and Jiyeh power plants is halted while 'Électricité du Liban' awaits an opinion from the Audit Bureau, despite having secured B fuel, which is less costly than gas oil. He stated that national interest necessitates consensus.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Fayad revealed that “Électricité du Liban” does not want to operate the two plants without an opinion from the Audit Bureau due to previous disputes with the operating company, in order to ensure the protection of the contract. 

He noted that there has been no clear response from the Audit Bureau so far
 
On another note, the Minister revealed that, according to the latest statistics, Lebanon is operating with over 1,500 megawatts of solar power, which constitutes 20% of its energy consumption. He pointed out that by 2030, it is possible to reach 40%.

He said, "There are 11 licenses for renewable energy plants, and CMA CGM has purchased two licenses and has started studies to build two renewable energy plants by early 2025."

In this context, Fayad revealed that he proposed that Qatar Energy and Total Energies purchase the remaining 9 licenses, suggesting that the government should increase megawatts for renewable energy according to the law.

On another note, he confirmed that the blocks in Lebanese waters are important, according to some companies, particularly Block 9, which remains promising.

Regarding the chemicals in Tripoli and Zouk, the Minister confirmed that they are awaiting the completion of tenders for their removal. He reassured the public that these chemicals do not pose a threat to public safety but stressed the importance of their removal.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Power Plants

Renewable Energy

Walid Fayad

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-16

Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15

Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18

Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

LBCI
World News
10:06

China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More