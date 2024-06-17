Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

Caretaker Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad, explained that the operation of the Zouk and Jiyeh power plants is halted while 'Électricité du Liban' awaits an opinion from the Audit Bureau, despite having secured B fuel, which is less costly than gas oil. He stated that national interest necessitates consensus.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Fayad revealed that “Électricité du Liban” does not want to operate the two plants without an opinion from the Audit Bureau due to previous disputes with the operating company, in order to ensure the protection of the contract.



He noted that there has been no clear response from the Audit Bureau so far

On another note, the Minister revealed that, according to the latest statistics, Lebanon is operating with over 1,500 megawatts of solar power, which constitutes 20% of its energy consumption. He pointed out that by 2030, it is possible to reach 40%.



He said, "There are 11 licenses for renewable energy plants, and CMA CGM has purchased two licenses and has started studies to build two renewable energy plants by early 2025."



In this context, Fayad revealed that he proposed that Qatar Energy and Total Energies purchase the remaining 9 licenses, suggesting that the government should increase megawatts for renewable energy according to the law.



On another note, he confirmed that the blocks in Lebanese waters are important, according to some companies, particularly Block 9, which remains promising.



Regarding the chemicals in Tripoli and Zouk, the Minister confirmed that they are awaiting the completion of tenders for their removal. He reassured the public that these chemicals do not pose a threat to public safety but stressed the importance of their removal.