News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Lebanon News
2024-06-17 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Caretaker Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad, explained that the operation of the Zouk and Jiyeh power plants is halted while 'Électricité du Liban' awaits an opinion from the Audit Bureau, despite having secured B fuel, which is less costly than gas oil. He stated that national interest necessitates consensus.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Fayad revealed that “Électricité du Liban” does not want to operate the two plants without an opinion from the Audit Bureau due to previous disputes with the operating company, in order to ensure the protection of the contract.
He noted that there has been no clear response from the Audit Bureau so far
On another note, the Minister revealed that, according to the latest statistics, Lebanon is operating with over 1,500 megawatts of solar power, which constitutes 20% of its energy consumption. He pointed out that by 2030, it is possible to reach 40%.
He said, "There are 11 licenses for renewable energy plants, and CMA CGM has purchased two licenses and has started studies to build two renewable energy plants by early 2025."
In this context, Fayad revealed that he proposed that Qatar Energy and Total Energies purchase the remaining 9 licenses, suggesting that the government should increase megawatts for renewable energy according to the law.
On another note, he confirmed that the blocks in Lebanese waters are important, according to some companies, particularly Block 9, which remains promising.
Regarding the chemicals in Tripoli and Zouk, the Minister confirmed that they are awaiting the completion of tenders for their removal. He reassured the public that these chemicals do not pose a threat to public safety but stressed the importance of their removal.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Power Plants
Renewable Energy
Walid Fayad
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-16
Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
0
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
0
Lebanon News
06:45
Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity
Lebanon News
06:45
Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Middle East News
00:14
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
Middle East News
00:14
Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
2
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
Lebanon News
07:04
Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
5
Lebanon News
06:45
Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity
Lebanon News
06:45
Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity
6
World News
10:12
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
World News
10:12
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries
8
World News
10:06
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy
World News
10:06
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More