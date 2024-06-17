Ten migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy

World News
2024-06-17 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ten migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ten migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy

Ten migrants have died and dozens of others are feared missing after two shipwrecks off Italy, according to a migrant rescue charity and media reports Monday.

Rescuers coming to the aid of migrants on a wooden boat off Lampedusa found 10 bodies below deck, the German aid group ResQship said on X, while some 60 people were reported missing after a seperate shipwreck off Calabria, according to Italian media reports.

AFP

World News

Italy

Migrants

Death

Shipwreck

LBCI Next
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin
Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-18

Tunisia says 23 migrants missing after setting off in boat to Italy

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Death toll of Italy hydroelectric plant blast rises to 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:11

Another tourist dies in Greece, others missing as heat toll increases

LBCI
World News
09:00

Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats

LBCI
World News
08:46

Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
06:16

Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-06

Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:16

Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

LBCI
World News
10:06

China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy

LBCI
World News
09:39

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

LBCI
World News
00:38

US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More