Ten migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy

Ten migrants have died and dozens of others are feared missing after two shipwrecks off Italy, according to a migrant rescue charity and media reports Monday.



Rescuers coming to the aid of migrants on a wooden boat off Lampedusa found 10 bodies below deck, the German aid group ResQship said on X, while some 60 people were reported missing after a seperate shipwreck off Calabria, according to Italian media reports.



AFP