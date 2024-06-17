News
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-17 | 08:39
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
On Monday, Hezbollah mourned the martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub, also known as Jalal, from the village of Selaa in southern Lebanon.
