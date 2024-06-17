Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

2024-06-17 | 08:39
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

On Monday, Hezbollah mourned the martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub, also known as Jalal, from the village of Selaa in southern Lebanon.
 

