Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats

The Philippine government accused Chinese ships of ramming and damaging its boats in the South China Sea during a confrontation in waters off the Second Thomas Shoal, home to a garrison of Filipino troops.



"The People's Liberation Army-Navy, China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels engaged in dangerous maneuvers, including ramming and towing," Manila's national task force on the West Philippine Sea said.



"Their actions put at risk the lives of our personnel and damaged our boats."



AFP