Men who took hostages in Russian detention center demand car, open route for escape: Agency

2024-06-16 | 03:25
Men who took hostages in Russian detention center demand car, open route for escape: Agency

Citing unspecified sources, the Interfax agency reported that the men who took two hostages in a Russian detention center demanded a car and an open route for escape.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Prisoners

Hostages

Detention

Escape

