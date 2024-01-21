London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'

World News
2024-01-21 | 04:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
London considers Netanyahu&#39;s statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty &#39;disappointing&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements rejecting any "Palestinian sovereignty" in the post-Gaza war period are "disappointing."

Shapps told Sky News that it is "disappointing to hear that from the Israeli Prime Minister," emphasizing that for Britain, there is "no option but" the two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Britain

Defense Minister

Grant Shapps

Israel

Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu

Palestinian

Sovereignty

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-05

Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-14

Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Netanyahu's post-war vision: Gaza under Israeli military control with Palestinian Authority leadership

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:05

Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:03

Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea

LBCI
World News
04:13

Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk

LBCI
World News
03:43

Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Israel allows more fuel to enter Gaza to avoid 'humanitarian collapse'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:31

Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:20

Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:14

The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More