Shoigu reshuffle indicates Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, US State Department says

2024-05-13 | 14:39
Shoigu reshuffle indicates Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, US State Department says
Shoigu reshuffle indicates Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, US State Department says

Russia's defense minister reshuffle was a further indication of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "desperation to sustain" his invasion of Ukraine, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

Putin tapped a civilian economist as his surprise new defense minister on Sunday in an attempt to gird Russia for economic war by trying to better utilize the defense budget and harness greater innovation to win in Ukraine.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

US

State Department

Vedant Patel

