Amnesty International accuses China of targeting politically active students abroad

World News
2024-05-13 | 06:43
Amnesty International accused China on Monday of targeting Chinese students studying abroad for their political activities, noting that some students confirmed harassment of their families in their home country.

Amnesty said that China's restrictions on political activity abroad are increasingly extending to "transnational repression," according to a report based on the testimonies of dozens of students in eight countries in Europe and North America.

These students indicated that their families in China received threats after participating in events outside the country, such as commemorating the deadly crackdown in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

The organization, based in London, affirmed that "threats issued against family members in mainland China have included passport cancellations, job dismissals, hindering promotions and retirement benefits, and even restricting their freedom of movement."

Additionally, students reported being prohibited from publishing and being subjected to surveillance on Chinese social media platforms, which are often the only means of communication with their relatives due to restrictions imposed by Beijing.

One student informed Amnesty that Chinese authorities showed his parents "text conversations he had with family members via the WeChat app."

Some students stated that they engage in self-censorship during classes and social interactions, and complained of mental health issues due to feeling monitored, ranging from "stress and shock to suspicion and depression."

Responding to the report, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday deemed it "malicious slander." Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "Any objective media outlet will find that the vast majority of Chinese citizens living abroad are proud of their country's development and strength."

The organization pointed out in its report that Beijing's targeting of students has created a "climate of fear" in university campuses in Europe and North America, negatively impacting the "human rights" of students.

AFP

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

