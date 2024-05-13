Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13 | 12:27
High views
2min
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Syria's Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, sent a message two weeks ago to his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, outlining Syria's stance on the refugee crisis ahead of the Brussels conference on Syrian refugees. 

"The Brussels conference is a platform for attacking Syria, as it makes weak pledges to the Syrian people, and the organizers are the cause and obstructers of efforts for the return of refugees to their homeland," stated Mekdad.  

The Syrian side wanted to inform Lebanon and the international community that any solution to the displacement issue must pass through the Syrian state.

Mekdad emphasized the necessity for coordination between Lebanon and Syria, or through UN offices and international agencies in Damascus, regarding the return of Syrian refugees. 

It insisted that aid directed towards refugees in Lebanon or opposition-held areas in northern Syria should be channeled to the Syrian government to fund projects aimed at improving living conditions and facilitating the return of displaced Syrians.

Lebanon's response reiterated the call for Syria's participation in the Brussels conference, despite Syria typically not being invited. Lebanon's insistence stems from the belief that Damascus holds the primary responsibility for addressing displacement and asylum.

Furthermore, Lebanon's message reaffirmed its support for the idea of separating the refugee issue from politics. 

According to diplomatic sources cited by LBCI, Lebanon maintains that there are safe areas within Syria where aid should be directed, rather than continuing to host refugees on Lebanese soil.

