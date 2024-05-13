Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

2024-05-13 | 07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
2min
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

Hezbollah announced on Monday the targeting of a tank inside a military site in northern Israel, resulting in the injury of four soldiers according to the Israeli army, amid ongoing border escalation between the two parties.

Hezbollah stated in a statement that "after careful monitoring of the enemy's movements in the Yiftah base and when a Merkava tank came out of its hiding place and moved, the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance (...) targeted it directly with a guided missile and hit it."

Following this, the Israeli army reported its observation of "two anti-tank missiles crossing from Lebanese territory towards the Yiftah area," resulting in "three Israeli soldiers being lightly injured and another soldier being moderately injured," who were then transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched attacks on Monday with drones targeting northern Israel.

In a statement on Monday morning, it announced its attack with "a squadron of drones" on military tents in a newly established site south of the Beit Hillel base.

On the other hand, the Israeli army said in its statement that "a drone crossed from Lebanon and fell in the Zar'it area, without reporting any injuries."

It also reported in another statement that "two drones crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and exploded in the Beit Hillel area," causing fires that were extinguished, with no reports of injuries.

AFP

