MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke

MP Fadi Karam has announced an initiative to draft a document in Bkerke, with a consensus on a singular formula that highlights the issue without escalating into a formal declaration of war or confrontation.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karam emphasized that the political agenda advocated by Hezbollah has precipitated Lebanon's collapse.



He asserted that Hezbollah cannot enforce its ideologies and preferences upon the Lebanese through military might.



In addition, Karam stressed the importance of respecting differing opinions and avoiding coercion.



He also underscored the necessity of maintaining a president for Lebanon, opposing any attempts by certain factions to dictate terms.



Karam affirmed, " If we believe in Lebanon's sovereignty, we cannot accept the establishment of a statelet within the state."



Furthermore, he said, "Our goal is to send a clear message to Hezbollah that it cannot continue in this manner."