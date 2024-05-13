Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

MP George Atallah affirmed that a section of the Bkerke paper primarily concerns state sovereignty.



Additionally, it addresses the issue of arms searches, encompassing not only Hezbollah's weapons but also Palestinian arms and those of other parties, including Lebanese ones.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he highlighted that the Bkerke document should reflect the stances of all Lebanese factions.



He announced nearing the approval of the paper in its final form, with the agreement of all parties.



Atallah stated, "The group most aligned with Hezbollah is the foremost advocate for avoiding dragging Lebanon into war."



He added, "All parties must prioritize Lebanese interests and refrain from introducing external dimensions within Lebanon. Hezbollah and others should prioritize Lebanese interests above all."



He emphasized the necessity of striving for developmental amendments in constitutional texts.



Atallah observed that weapons are not the sole factor hindering constitutional processes in Lebanon.



He announced that the document would be completed soon, without specifying a particular time, stating, "We are very close to that, and the document will be officially announced then."



He clarified that the Free Patriotic Movement has put forward solutions to the disputes between Hezbollah and certain Lebanese parties on paper.



He stressed that true decentralization focuses on the decentralization of regions, not sectarianism.



He considered that starting resistance with a broad focus on state-building is wrong, as the true properly built state is what constitutes an essential element in resistance.



He explained that this document must be an operational plan to achieve the desired goals, including the election of a president for the republic.



He stressed that during the recent visits of the Free Patriotic Movement to the Grand Mufti of the Republic, they emphasized that the advancement of this system is contingent upon two conditions: firstly, adherence to the texts of the Taif Agreement and their implementation, and secondly, the consensus of the Lebanese people.



He condemned the intervention of the Quintet Committee in the presidential election but expressed gratitude if their intervention was driven by their love for Lebanon.



He stated, "International parties familiar with the presidential election do not desire a president unless it meets their conditions."



He added, "The relationship between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah is strained, and the memorandum of understanding from 2006 is no longer in effect."