During his visit to Qatar, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who affirmed "his country's continued support for the military institution to enable it to carry out its essential role in maintaining Lebanon's security and stability."



In turn, General Joseph Aoun expressed "his gratitude and appreciation to the Prime Minister and, through him, to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for Qatar's various [...] initiatives aimed at supporting the military and enhancing the capabilities of the army in light of the delicate circumstances facing Lebanon."