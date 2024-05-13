Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

Lebanon News
2024-05-13 | 08:32
High views
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun&#39;s Qatar visit
0min
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

During his visit to Qatar, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who affirmed "his country's continued support for the military institution to enable it to carry out its essential role in maintaining Lebanon's security and stability."

In turn, General Joseph Aoun expressed "his gratitude and appreciation to the Prime Minister and, through him, to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for Qatar's various [...] initiatives aimed at supporting the military and enhancing the capabilities of the army in light of the delicate circumstances facing Lebanon."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Qatar

Lebanese Army

Joseph Aoun

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Hezbollah leader tackles regional developments: Nasrallah stresses connection between Gaza and other fronts - Speech highlights
Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum
