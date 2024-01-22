Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southern Xinjiang, China

2024-01-22 | 01:56
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southern Xinjiang, China
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southern Xinjiang, China

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang, China, on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

In another context, the China Earthquake Networks Center announced that a magnitude of 4.8 earthquake hit the Xinjiang region in northwest China on Monday.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

Magnitude

Xinjiang

China

